Catalytic Converters Reportedly Stolen From Over a Dozen School Buses in Oak Park

Officials at Percy Julian Middle School in the village of Oak Park said more than a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from school buses, causing transportation delays throughout Monday.

According to the school, its transportation service, Lakeview Bus Line, experienced a break-in overnight that resulted in the thefts.

In a letter to parents, school principal Jeremy Christian said buses are expected to run according to schedule moving forward, though services may include different buses and drivers than usual.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as Lakeview works to recover from this unfortunate situation," the letter read.

Services should return to its regular operations next week, according to the school. The letter added parents with questions or concerns can contact Lakeview Bus Lines at (708)234-5555.