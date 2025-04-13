Cast of ‘The Breakfast Club' reunite for a panel discussion in Chicago

For the first time since the iconic movie premiered 40 years ago, all five members of "The Breakfast Club" reunited, and it all happened in Chicago.

Ally Sheedy, Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estèvez, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald came together for C2E2, The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, held at McCormick Place.

The convention, a pop culture staple bringing together fans of comic books, anime, movies and more, took place Friday through Sunday.

And what better place than Chicago? "The Breakfast Club" was filmed in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines at the former Maine North High School.

The cast members participated in autograph signings and a panel complete with all five stars.

The panel was moderated by Josh Horowitz.

During the panel, Ringwald noted this was the first occasion Estèvez joined the other four.

"I feel very emotional and moved to have us all together," Ringwald said.

One question fans have been waiting years for was finally answered: what do the cast members think happened to their characters?

All five members had different ideas of where their characters lives went following graduation.

Nelson said he thinks his famously rebellious character, John Bender, is "principal of the school."

Sheedy added that she thinks her character Allison, known as the "basket case" of the film, would've done something "intellectual," like being a writer or professor.

For Ringwald, the answer wasn't so simple. She believes her character Claire, dubbed the "princess" would've had a different path.

"I think that Claire probably got married a few times,” Ringwald. “Maybe decided she liked women. You know, her kids are grown up, she's like, 'Okay I'll try that.' It didn't work out so well with the guys."

Another long-awaited question was if a sequel was in the works.

The cast said out of respect for the film's late director, John Hughes, another movie was not happening. However, Hall mentioned it was "conjured and thought about" in a past conversation between him and Hughes.

C2E2 and the highly anticipated cast reunion concluded Sunday.