ferris bueller

Cast of ‘Ferris Bueller' Reunites, Acts Out Famous Scenes From Iconic Film

Broderick and Ruck hadn't seen each other for at least 15 years, they said on the chat

Ferris Bueller

Which movie cast just reunited for a get together everyone in Chicago needed right now?

Bueller? Bueller?

That's right, in the season finale of "Reunited Apart With Josh Gad," the core cast of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" joined together 34 years after starring in the iconic, cult-classic film set in Chicago.

Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Grey, Alan Ruck and Mia Sara all hopped on a Zoom call with Gad. Broderick and Ruck hadn't seen each other for at least 15 years, they said on the chat.

Broderick talked about how he hurt his knee before filming the iconic parade scene,

Even Cindy Pickett and Lyman Ward, who played Bueller's parents, appeared on the show.

And who could forget Ben Stein?

...Bueller? Bueller?

The cast even acted out famous scenes from the film.

Watch the full video below:

