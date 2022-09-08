Breakfast pizza

Casey's, Busch Light Collaborate for Uniquely Midwestern Breakfast Item

The Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza is available for a limited time as Casey's celebrates 21 years of serving breakfast pizzas

A recent collaboration from Casey's General Store and Busch Light offers a wild Midwest-inspired combination to start your day.

The Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza, made with Busch Light beer cheese, is available for a limited time and pays homage to the chain's 21st anniversary of selling breakfast pizzas.

The pizza is made with traditional Casey's dough and topped with the breakfast mainstays of scrambled eggs, bacon and ham, rounded with a cheddar and parmesan beer cheese sauce.

While there are no Casey's locations located within Chicago, the chain has several stores across the suburbs. Casey's has over 2,300 stores across 17 Midwest and Southern states.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Breakfast pizzapizzaBeer cheeseBusch LightCasey's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us