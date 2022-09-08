Casey's, Busch Light Collaborate for Uniquely Midwestern Breakfast Item

A recent collaboration from Casey's General Store and Busch Light offers a wild Midwest-inspired combination to start your day.

The Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza, made with Busch Light beer cheese, is available for a limited time and pays homage to the chain's 21st anniversary of selling breakfast pizzas.

The pizza is made with traditional Casey's dough and topped with the breakfast mainstays of scrambled eggs, bacon and ham, rounded with a cheddar and parmesan beer cheese sauce.

While there are no Casey's locations located within Chicago, the chain has several stores across the suburbs. Casey's has over 2,300 stores across 17 Midwest and Southern states.