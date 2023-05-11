Carter Hawkins 'would love' to keep Cody Bellinger on Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cody Bellinger has been a pleasant, somewhat surprise, for the Cubs in center field this season.

From the plate and in the field, Bellinger has been an exceptional addition to the North Side. Are the Cubs ready to bring him back after his one-year contract is up after the season?

"The specifics of that, obviously, we're not gonna comment on during the season or after," Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said on 670 the Score. "But I would say, you know, if you asked me, 'Hey, do you want a plus defensive center fielder that can hit both righties and lefties with some power and fits great in the clubhouse?' Yeah, I'll take that."

Most know Bellinger isn't the same MVP he was in 2019. Since then, he's regressed over his final three years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Injuries and struggles at the plate kept him from regaining form from his days as one of the best in the league.

This offseason the Cubs signed him to a one-year, "prove it" deal worth a costly $17.5 million. Some were skeptical, as his recent baseball hasn't been up to standard. But most knew if the Cubs could extract the talent from him, they would be getting a lockdown center fielder and left-handed power bat.

So far, through 34 games in a Cubs uniform, Bellinger has been fantastic. He holds a positive defensive runs-saved value in center field. From the plate, he's slashing 288/.360/.530 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. He's a terrific addition to a noteworthy outfield with Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ.

And for that, the Cubs are excited to have him on the team.

"We're really excited about having him be here. We'd love to find a way to have him here for a long time," Hawkins said.

