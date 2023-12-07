You might have to face Chicago’s coldest day of the year, but you can still look forward to this iconic summer festival returning to the United Center in July 2024.

The Windy City Smokeout is an outdoor country music and BBQ festival returning to Chicago for four days from July 11 to 14 next year.

Featuring a blend of the nation’s biggest country singers and up-and-coming artists, guests should brace themselves for days of endless country music. At the same time, the festival will feature some of the best barbecue meats and craft beer from around the country.

Big names at the festival include eight-time Grammy award-winner Carrie Underwood, CMA award-winner Cody Johnson, CMA nominee and ACM’s 2022 New Male Artist of the Year Parker McCollum, and five-time Grammy award nominee Thomas Rhett.

The full list of country music acts by day include:

Thursday, July 11: Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Ernest, Priscilla Block, Adam Doleac, Alana Springsteen

Friday, July 12: Parker McCollum, Lee Brice, Corey Kent, Red Clay Strays, Jake Worthington, The Castellows

Saturday, July 13: Cody Johnson, Billy Currington, Ian Munsick, 49 Winchester, Wyatt Flores, Lanie Gardner

Sunday, July 14: Carrie Underwood, Nate Smith, Muscadine Bloodline, Ashley Cooke, Cooper Alan, RVSHVD, Summer Dean

The festival will celebrate a bottomless BBQ brunch on July 14, when attendees can enjoy a variety of dishes from the Windy City Smokeout Pitmaster Buffet with a special bacon bar. There will also be mimosa and build-your-own Bloodies at the Bloody Mary bar.

Those planning to enjoy the festival in its entirety can buy four-day passes now on sale at www.windycitysmokeout.com. VIP tickets include access to an elevated, covered area next to the stage, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, access to private cash bars and a welcome gift.

Platinum festival passes include the same features as the VIP pass with additional access to a climate-controlled upper deck, stage-pit viewing areas, VIP parking with golf cart service, included drinks, private dining areas and $2 BBQ Bucks preloaded onto wristbands.

Tickets are currently priced as follows, but note that ticket fees may incur additional costs:

Four-day GA Admission: $249.95

Four-day GA Admission, plus BBQ Brunch: $309.95

Four-day VIP Admission: $1,399.95

Four-day VIP Admission, plus BBQ Brunch: $1,459.95

Four-day Platinum Admission: $2,599.95

Four-day Platinum Admission, plus BBQ Brunch: $2,659.95

If you only want to go on a specific day, ticket prices are as follows with the option of BBQ brunch tickets included:

General Admission:

Thursday: $65.95

Friday: $65.95

Saturday: $65.95

Sunday: $59.95

Sunday + Brunch: $119.95

VIP:

Thursday: $399.95

Friday: $449.95

Saturday: $449.95

Sunday: $399.95

Sunday + Brunch: $459.95

Platinum:

Thursday: $799.95

Friday: $849.95

Saturday: $849.95

Sunday: $799.95

Sunday + brunch: $859.95

