Carpentersville man faces DUI charges in fatal wrong-way crash on I-290

By Sun Times Wire

A Carpentersville man is facing charges in a wrong-way crash that killed a man on the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday near Hillside.

Saul Alba, 42, was allegedly drunk as he was driving on the wrong side of the expressway and crashed into three other vehicles on I-290 near Wolf Road around 4:17 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Andy Orozco, 61, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another driver was also taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Alba was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Alba was charged with three felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, state police said.

