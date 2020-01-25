Carol Stream Volleyball Coach Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Child Porn

A former Carol Stream volleyball coach was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for soliciting sexually explicit videos from a 16-year-old boy.

Michael Liedtke, 35, pleaded guilty last year to one count of receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. He was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison.

Liedtke, of Streamwood, admitted in a plea agreement that he enticed the boy to create and send two videos for him, prosecutors said. Authorities found an external hard drive with 29 images and six videos of child pornography in a search of his home last year.

He also admitted to owning and operating a hidden camera in the ceiling of a restroom at the DuPage Training Academy in Carol Stream, prosecutors said. Recordings captured images of about 400 people, including about 300 children.

“Mr. Liedtke’s deviant actions demonstrate his complete disregard for others and society as a whole,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “While this has been a very disturbing case, Mr. Liedtke’s guilty plea and nearly seven-year sentence underscores the close partnership shared by local and federal authorities working together to keep our communities safe.”