A carnivorous and invasive species of ant is spreading across the country.

The Asian needle ant has been spotted in 20 states including Wisconsin and Kentucky.

The ants are small and sometimes hard to spot. They have a potentially dangerous sting, which can cause allergic reactions or sharp pain that comes and goes for hours.

The species lives in leaf litter, rotted logs, firewood and mulch.

At least three cases of life-threatening anaphylactic reactions to stings have been reported in Georgia.

The creature poses a "triple threat" to humans according to the North Carolina State University Entomology Department.

First, its sting can be not only painful but venomous and more likely to cause allergic reactions.

Additionally, their colonies are much smaller than commonly recognized house pest ants. This makes it easier for them to infest homes.

Finally, the species has the ability to devastate a natural environment by excluding native ant species and termites, according to NC State Entomology. Asian needle ants eat our native ants, which are crucial to maintaining the environment, or take over their nest sites.