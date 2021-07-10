Carnival Ride Shut Down After Major Scare For Riders at Michigan National Cherry Fest

A carnival ride at Michigan's National Cherry Festival was shut down Thursday night after a malfunction gave riders a major scare.

Video posted to social media shows the Magic Carpet Ride, which sends people into the air in while moving in a large circular motion, start to sway forward and backward.

Within seconds, about a dozen bystanders raced to the malfunctioning ride and grabbed onto the front in order to provide stability, the video showed.

According Up North Live, the incident happened at approximate 11 p.m. A witness told the news station that the harnesses remained locked "several minutes after the ride came to a stop."

No injuries were reported, the news station said.