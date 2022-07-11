Carlos Rodon Upset With White Sox Dylan Cease All-Star Snub

Carlos Rodon upset with Dylan Cease's All-Star snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Once a South sider, always a South sider.

Dylan Cease missed out on selection for the 2022 MLB All-Star game, as did former White Sox 2021 All-Star Carlos Rodon. Yet, Rodon had more to say about Cease's snub than he did his own.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“He put together a first half better than a lot of guys on that list," Rodon said.

Carlos Rodón said an All-Star snub hurts more for guys who haven’t received the honor in the past. He seemed more bothered that his former White Sox teammate, Dylan Cease, was left off. “He put together a first half better than a lot of guys on that list.” — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 10, 2022

Cease ranks eighth in the majors in ERA (2.45), third in total strikeouts (133) and has the best strikeout rate (13 K's per nine innings) of any pitcher in the show.

The 26-year old starter has been the only consistent piece of the White Sox' bullpen. With Giolito up-and-down between starts, Lance Lynn pacing his way back from injury and Michael Kopech's struggle as a first-year starter, Cease and Johnny Cueto are carrying the starting group.

Yet, Cease was left off the 13-man list, which includes two pitchers from the division, Emmanuel Chase (Cleveland Indians) and Gregory Soto (Detroit Tigers).

As for Rodon, he's having another stellar season with the San Francisco Giants. He has recorded a 2.70 ERA and holds a record of 8-5 on the season as one of the better pitchers in all of baseball.

Cease resulted his fourth loss of the season in his last outing versus the Detroit Tigers despite allowing one earned run and three hits in six innings.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.