Carlos Rodon Upset With White Sox Dylan Cease All-Star Snub

Carlos Rodon upset with Dylan Cease's All-Star snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Once a South sider, always a South sider.
Dylan Cease missed out on selection for the 2022 MLB All-Star game, as did former White Sox 2021 All-Star Carlos Rodon. Yet, Rodon had more to say about Cease's snub than he did his own.
“He put together a first half better than a lot of guys on that list," Rodon said.
Cease ranks eighth in the majors in ERA (2.45), third in total strikeouts (133) and has the best strikeout rate (13 K's per nine innings) of any pitcher in the show.
The 26-year old starter has been the only consistent piece of the White Sox' bullpen. With Giolito up-and-down between starts, Lance Lynn pacing his way back from injury and Michael Kopech's struggle as a first-year starter, Cease and Johnny Cueto are carrying the starting group.
Local
Yet, Cease was left off the 13-man list, which includes two pitchers from the division, Emmanuel Chase (Cleveland Indians) and Gregory Soto (Detroit Tigers).
As for Rodon, he's having another stellar season with the San Francisco Giants. He has recorded a 2.70 ERA and holds a record of 8-5 on the season as one of the better pitchers in all of baseball.
Cease resulted his fourth loss of the season in his last outing versus the Detroit Tigers despite allowing one earned run and three hits in six innings.