Carlos Rodón, Giants Agree to Two-Year Deal; White Sox Tenure Is Over

Carlos Rodón signs with Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox just lost a big arm. Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón agreed to a new contract with the San Francisco Giants.

It's a two-year deal worth $44 million, and an opt-out clause after the first season.

Left-handed starter Carlos RodÃ³n and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2022

The White Sox didn't make a qualifying offer for Rodón, something his agent Scott Boras was was okay with. Boras even said "thank you" to the White Sox at his annual GM meetings gaggle with media members.

The one-year, $18.4 million wasn't in the cards for either side. Boras made it clear they were pursuing a multi-year deal “and weren’t going to sign a one-year contract.”

This contract earned Rodón more than that qualifying offer and another quick bite at free agency if he can have another impressive season.

The White Sox drafted Rodón third-overall in the 2014 Draft and he's never played for another organization.

The 2021 season was Rodón's breakout campaign after injury-plagued 2019 and 2020 seasons. Rodón nearly threw a perfect game, settling for a no-hitter and earned first All-Star selection.

His 2.37 ERA in 2021 was a career best despite shoulder soreness and fatigue derailing his hot start later in the season. It was expected because of the increase in workload after short 2019 and 2020 seasons with significantly less workload.

While White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn't rule out Rodón returning, the White Sox have a logjam of talent in the starting rotation. Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, Dallas Keuchel and Michael Kopech are all positioned to start for the Sox in 2022, and re-signing Rodón would've presented a conundrum.

