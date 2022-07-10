Carlos Rodon Cements All-Star Resume With Phenomenal Complete Game Vs. Padres

By Tristi Rodriguez

If the MLB world wasn’t completely sold on Carlos Rodón’s All-Star case before Saturday, it should be perfectly polished after his breathtaking complete game in the Giants’ 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. 

The left-hander retired 22 of the game's final 23 batters to put a cherry on top of a three-hitter. He allowed just one run in the second inning, walked two and struck out 12. 

After Padres All-Star Manny Machado hit home runs in the past two games, Rodón struck Machado out in three straight at-bats on Saturday. 

His brilliance resembled that of Tim Lincecum, and his intensity from the mound was exactly what the Giants needed to help push them back over .500 during a dim point of their season. 

Rodón became the first Giants pitcher with 10-plus strikeouts in a complete game since Madison Bumgarner in 2016. He also racked up 27 swings and misses, the most by a Giants pitcher in a game since Lincecum in 2013 (29) in his July 13, 2013, no-hitter. 

Oh, and it doesn’t end there. 

Even in the ninth inning, Rodón was still throwing over 98-mph fastballs, going 98-98-99 to close out the game. 

It was his first complete game since April 14, 2021, against Cleveland. 

And MLB Twitter weighed in on the impressive performance, most agreeing with his All-Star bid. 

An impressive performance that carried San Francisco to a much-needed victory, Rodon's stellar performance should cement his All-Star resume. 

