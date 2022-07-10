Carlos Rodon Cements All-Star Resume With Phenomenal Complete Game Vs. Padres

Rodón cements All-Star resume with monster complete game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If the MLB world wasn’t completely sold on Carlos Rodón’s All-Star case before Saturday, it should be perfectly polished after his breathtaking complete game in the Giants’ 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The left-hander retired 22 of the game's final 23 batters to put a cherry on top of a three-hitter. He allowed just one run in the second inning, walked two and struck out 12.

After Padres All-Star Manny Machado hit home runs in the past two games, Rodón struck Machado out in three straight at-bats on Saturday.

His brilliance resembled that of Tim Lincecum, and his intensity from the mound was exactly what the Giants needed to help push them back over .500 during a dim point of their season.

Rodón became the first Giants pitcher with 10-plus strikeouts in a complete game since Madison Bumgarner in 2016. He also racked up 27 swings and misses, the most by a Giants pitcher in a game since Lincecum in 2013 (29) in his July 13, 2013, no-hitter.

Oh, and it doesn’t end there.

Even in the ninth inning, Rodón was still throwing over 98-mph fastballs, going 98-98-99 to close out the game.

It was his first complete game since April 14, 2021, against Cleveland.

And MLB Twitter weighed in on the impressive performance, most agreeing with his All-Star bid.

Carlos Rodón went 98 mph, 98, 99 to close out the game. He was likely going to be an All-Star anyway but this game should guarantee it. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 10, 2022

Carlos Rodon had a complete game on 112 pitches with 12 Ks.



Retired 21 Padres in a row. Just beast mode. White Sox sure miss him.pic.twitter.com/9eL4p1fTIg — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 10, 2022

If that isn't All-Star Game Calibur Pitching from Rodon then I don't know what is. #SFGiants — M Deez (@MDeez18) July 10, 2022

Hopefully Carlos RodÃ³n does not have plans during the All-Star break. Wow #sfgiants — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) July 10, 2022

Carlos Rodon with 12 Ks tonight in a complete game vs. the Padres



Is he an All-Star? ð¤ pic.twitter.com/ntO7MCw9zS — Dimers.com (@DimersCom) July 10, 2022

carlos rodÃ³n YOU are an all-star — lily (@brandonbelts) July 10, 2022

Carlos Rodon brought the energy and much, much more. Guy is a damn bulldog. Love that intensity! #SFGiants — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) July 10, 2022

Carlos Rodon exhibiting BCE (big closer energy) while acting as closer for the game he started (he threw a CG)pic.twitter.com/nD0LqTL4ds — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) July 10, 2022

Pitch 112 was 99 MPH. Rodon is a monster. Let the starters pitch. #SFGameUp #ConGanas — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) July 10, 2022

An impressive performance that carried San Francisco to a much-needed victory, Rodon's stellar performance should cement his All-Star resume.

