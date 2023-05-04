Carlos Correa Not Affected by White Sox' Keynan Middleton's ‘Cheater' Comment

Carlos Correa not affected by Keynan Middleton's 'cheater' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the ninth inning, with the White Sox on top of the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins and one out to go to notch their first series win, Keynan Middleton faced Carlos Correa.

Correa represented the tying run at the plate. He's one guy you don't want to see in a clutch situation. Despite his lowly slash line of .206/.291/.361 this season, he's one of MLB's most lethal weapons with a bat.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But, Middleton wasn't afraid to face Correa. If anything, he feasted at the opportunity. He struck out Correa on a 96-mile-per-hour fastball, sending Middleton into a battle cry, similar to the eruption of Guaranteed Rate Field.

After the game, he rejoiced in the knowledge of his victorious battle over Correa.

"I knew I was gonna face Correa and I don't like him. I enjoyed that a lot," said Middleton of striking out Correa.

Why doesn't Middleton like Correa?

"He's a cheater."

RELATED: Keynan Middleton excited to strikeout 'cheater' Carlos Correa

Middleton is referring to Correa's involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal, which earned them a World Series for using technology to steal opposing teams' signs. The scandal was unveiled in 2019, but residual feelings from the happenings have died down since then.

On Thursday, Correa didn't show many feelings about the comment Middleton made.

"I've heard worse," Correa told ESPN before Thursday's series finale.

"I'm just glad he's doing good and playing good and he can take care of his family," Correa said. "Obviously his stuff has gotten better. That's why he's pitching in high-leverage situations for them."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.