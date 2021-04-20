Carjackings Reported in Uptown: Police

Police are warning of a pair of carjackings reported in April in Uptown on the North Side.

In each incident, victims were approached by two males who demanded their property, beat them and fled in their vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 5:30 p.m. April 15, in the 5000 block of North Kenmore Avenue, and about 2:15 a.m. April 18, in the 4900 block of North Broadway Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.