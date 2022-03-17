Carjacking, Shooting and Beating Reported in Downtown Chicago in 4 Hours

A man was carjacked, another was shot and a third was pistol-whipped in attacks in downtown Chicago over four hours overnight.

The attacks happened in the 1st and 18th police districts, which cover much of downtown and which have both seen sharp increases in violent crime this year.

In the first attack, a 23-year-old man was sitting in his parked car in the first block of East Wacker Drive around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday when three gunmen approached and ordered him out of the black Dodge Charger, police said.

The carjackers sped off in the Charger and a tan Acura SUV. No injuries were reported and no one was in custody.

About four hours later, a 24-year-old man was struck in the face with a handgun in the 800 block of North Orleans Street around 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The attacker ran off and the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a cut to his chin. The motive for the attack was not known.

Less than an hour later, a man was riding in a car in the first block of West Division Street when he was shot by someone in a passing black SUV around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken in good condition to Northwestern, police said.

The beating and shooting occurred in the 18th District, where shootings are up 400% and aggravated battery is up 38%, according to police data. Overall, crime is up 88% in the district.

The carjacking occurred in the 1st District, where motor vehicle thefts are up 184%, according to police data. Overall, crime is up 139% in the district.