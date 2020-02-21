Carjacking, Attempted Carjacking Reported in River North: Police

Chicago police are investigating a carjacking and an attempted carjacking that happened within 90 minutes of each other late Thursday, just blocks apart in the city's River North neighborhood.

The carjacking took place at around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Ontario Street, according to police. Authorities say a 42-year-old man driving a white 2014 Jeep SRT was stopped at a light when the car was rear-ended by a dark-brown Volvo.

When the Jeep’s driver stepped out to check for damage, two people in ski masks got out of the Volvo and pointed a gun at him, police said. One climbed into the Jeep and drove off, while the other went back to the Volvo and fled.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to police, who continue to investigate.

The carjacking took place just over an hour after another carjacking attempt occurred just blocks away, during which someone fired a gun.

A 28-year-old nab returned to his parked BMW M5 at 9:43 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hudson Avenue when a male got out of a nearby Dodge Challenger, pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, Chicago police said.

The man refused, at which point the suspect fired a round into the air, police said. The man then handed over his keys and ran away.

The suspect got into the BMW, but was unable to drive it, police said. He left it, got back into the Dodge and drove away. There may have been an accomplice with him in the Dodge.

No injuries were reported in that incident either, according to police, and no one is in custody in connection with either case.