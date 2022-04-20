Carjackers Throw 2 People Out of Car, Steal Vehicle With Children Inside in Lincoln Park

Chicago police say that two children were inside of a vehicle that was stolen in Lincoln Park on Wednesday night.

According to Chicago police, a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were delivering a package in the 2100 block of North Lincoln Park West at approximately 8:05 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle pulled up behind them.

Two individuals then got out of the car, came up to the vehicle and pulled the man and woman from the car, according to authorities.

The suspects then fled the scene on Lincoln Park, with a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy in the back seat.

The suspects then abandoned the car in the 2000 block of North Stockton, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects are currently in custody.