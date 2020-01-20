Carjackings

Chicago Police Issue Safety Alert About Carjackers Targeting Women

At least four separate incidents were reported between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19

Chicago police have issued an alert about several carjackings in which multiple men targeted lone women on the city's South Side.

At least four separate incidents were reported between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19 in the Bronzeville, Kenwood, Washington Park and Hyde Park neighborhoods, according to a crime alert.

Police said in each instance, two to three offenders approached a woman who was alone and either sitting inside or standing outside of her vehicle. The unknown offenders then threatened the victim before stealing her vehicle.

Local

Huntley 10 mins ago

Vehicle Falls on Worker at Suburban Huntley Truck Repair Shop

lawndale Jan 17

Charges Filed After Pepper Spray Released at Manley Career Academy Injured 5 Students

In two of the incidents, the offenders pointed a handgun at the victim before entering her vehicle.

No arrests have been made, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

This article tagged under:

CarjackingsChicago
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us