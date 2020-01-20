Chicago Police Issue Safety Alert About Carjackers Targeting Women

Chicago police have issued an alert about several carjackings in which multiple men targeted lone women on the city's South Side.

At least four separate incidents were reported between Jan. 11 and Jan. 19 in the Bronzeville, Kenwood, Washington Park and Hyde Park neighborhoods, according to a crime alert.

Police said in each instance, two to three offenders approached a woman who was alone and either sitting inside or standing outside of her vehicle. The unknown offenders then threatened the victim before stealing her vehicle.

In two of the incidents, the offenders pointed a handgun at the victim before entering her vehicle.

No arrests have been made, police said. Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.