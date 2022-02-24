Carjacker Steals SUV With 3 Children Inside in River West, Lets Them Out a Block Away

A carjacker stole an SUV with three children in the back seat in River West Wednesday night, then let them out a block away before later abandoning the car, according to Chicago police.

The children — a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl — were not injured, police said.

They were in a Chevy Equinox that was double-parked and left running sitting in the 800 block of West Superior Street when the carjacker jumped in around 8:30 p.m., police said.

The thief drove down the street and around the corner and let the children out in the 700 block of North Green Street, police said.

The SUV was later found unoccupied about eight miles away in the 3100 block of South Homan Street in Little Village.

No one was in custody.