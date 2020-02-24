Carjacker Crashes Stolen Vehicle on Dan Ryan, Steals Another: Police

Two people are in custody Monday after a carjacker crashed a stolen vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway before stealing another and taking off in Bridgeport on the South Side.

Officers spotted the stolen silver Nissan and tried to pull it over at 2:22 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood, according to Chicago police. The Nissan, which was taken in a carjacking in south suburban Calumet Park, took off north on I-94.

It crashed about 2:30 a.m. on the Dan Ryan near 35th Street, police said. The male driving the Nissan then forced the driver out of a nearby black Honda Civic and drove away north on the expressway.

Responding officers took two other males into custody at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported as detectives continue to investigate.