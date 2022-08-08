Cards Requested For Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting

A card-drive initiative is taking shape for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park.

After spending almost a month in pediatric intensive care, Cooper was recently transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Sen. Julie Morrison, who is running for re-election this fall, is heading the collection of cards to show support for Cooper and his family, she said.

Cards can be sent to or dropped off at 43 Highwood Ave. in Highwood.

"Almost everyone in the community has been thinking about and cheering on Cooper throughout his recovery process," Morrison said in a statement released Monday. "He's doing much better, but still has a long way to go. Let’s show him how many people care."

Since undergoing multiple surgeries and treatments, Cooper is now able to eat solid foods — including mac and cheese, one of his favorites.

Cooper was finally able to see and pet his French bulldog, George, for the first time since before the shooting, which was "a happy reunion for them both," the family said.

“The family continues to feel all the prayers being sent their way, and are grateful for, and humbled by, the outpouring of support as they begin to process what will be needed for Cooper when he is eventually able to return home,” the family said in a statement.

According to the family, a series of assessments were conducted early August to determine the next steps in his recovery, allowing the boy to “reach his maximum potential moving forward.”

More than $1.7 million has been raised for Cooper's recovery via a GoFundMe page, according to the family.

Cooper was shot in the abdomen, with the bullet severing his spinal cord. His twin brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel, and his mother was shot in the leg during the mass shooting that left seven people dead and dozens more injured.