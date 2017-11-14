Cards Against Humanity Announces New Holiday Promotion

It’s the holiday season – so that means Cards Against Humanity is once again up to some festive hijinks.

The Chicago-based company behind the wildly popular party game announced a new iteration of its annual holiday promotion, entitled “Cards Against Humanity Saves America.”

For $15, fans can sign up to receive six mystery gifts in the mail during the month of December, the company said in a release.

“It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet,” a website for the promotion reads. “We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America.”

Calling the presents “America-saving surprises,” Cards Against Humanity promised that the campaign “will be fun, it will be weird” and offered a warning.

“If you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out,” the website says, calling President Donald Trump “a preposterous golem” in a preview of the first gift called “Cards Against Humanity Stops the Wall.”

The team behind the “party game for horrible people” bought a plot of vacant land along the Mexican-American border (where Trump has repeatedly promised to build a wall), the website claims, and “retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

On day one of the holiday promotion, participants will received an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of the company’s promise to fight Trump’s proposed wall, new cards and “a few other surprises,” the company said.

This is far from the first time the card game has gotten political – most recently pushing for the legalization of marijuana in Illinois, taking out advertisements to lure former President Barack Obama to become its new CEO, selling a “Donald Trump Survival Kit” and threatening to buy the internet browsing history of lawmakers.

Cards Against Humanity is well-known for its absurdist holiday campaigns, which it began in 2012 with a pay-what-you-want expansion pack.

In 2013, the company increased the game's price by $5 in lieu of offering a Black Friday sale, only to outdo itself the following year by selling boxes of actual poop.

That promotion sold out to more than 30,000 customers, many of whom were shocked when bull feces arrived on their doorstep. The company then donated the proceeds to nonprofit organization Heifer International.

In 2015, the "Give Cards Against Humanity $5 Sale" raked in more than $71,000 by selling literally "nothing" for $5 and distributing the haul among employees who spent it on a variety of hilarious purchases that included a suit of armor, several trips and thousands of dollars in charitable donations.

Last year, the company raised more than $100,000 to dig a massive “holiday hole” on the busiest shopping day of the year.

This time around, Cards Against Humanity said it’s limiting the holiday promotion to 150,000 participants to join in saving America from “injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada.”