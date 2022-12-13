Cardinals' Kyler Murray Out for Season After Suffering Torn ACL

Kyler Murray out for season after suffering torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Murray’s season is officially over.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback tore his ACL in Monday’s defeat against the New England Patriots, an MRI confirmed on Tuesday.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray tore his ACL last night, the MRI confirmed today. His season is over. pic.twitter.com/Dd3IniVIga — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2022

Murray went down with a non-contact leg injury on the third play of Monday’s game. He draped a towel over his head as he was carted off the field.

The Cardinals initially ruled Murray as questionable to return with a knee injury, but reports during the game said there was “little doubt” that the QB had suffered a torn ACL.

Murray finishes the year with 14 passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and seven interceptions across 11 games. He missed two contests earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Colt McCoy, who started the two earlier games Murray missed this season, stepped in for the Cardinals once again on Monday. The veteran backup completed 27 of 40 passes for 246 passing yards to go along with an interception as the Cardinals went on to lose 27-13.

At 4-9 on the season, Arizona is on the verge of playoff elimination. The team’s next game is on Sunday against the Broncos in Denver. They will finish up the season with a home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day, a road game against the Atlanta Falcons on New Year’s Day and a road game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 8.