Cardinal Blase Cupich urges prayers for Pope Francis amid hospitalization

After Pope Francis was listed in critical condition on Saturday following an asthmatic respiratory crisis, the Archbishop of Chicago discussed his decline in health, urging continued prayers for the pontiff.

The 88-year-old pope, who remains conscious, received “high flows” of oxygen to help him breathe after suffering a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection. He also received blood transfusions after tests showed low counts of platelets, which are needed for clotting, the Vatican said in its latest update.

“The Holy Father’s condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday (Friday), the pope is not out of danger,” the statement from the Vatican read, in part.

In response to the news, Cardinal Blase Cupich issued the following statement:

"We have received word that the Pope’s condition worsened this morning," Cupich said. "Please continue your prayers for his recovery and for the health care professionals working to lead him through this setback. We ask our Merciful Lord to restore Pope Francis to good health and to keep him free from pain as he receives treatment."

The Diocese of Gary in northwest Indiana also asked for prayers for Pope Francis, writing in a Facebook post, "Please pray for Pope Francis and for those caring for him, especially today, the feast of the Chair of St. Peter, when we celebrate the gift that Jesus gave the Church by instituting the papacy."