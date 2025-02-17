Car warming reminders in extreme cold: What to know before starting your vehicle

Two days of bitterly cold temperatures are expected this week in the Chicago area, with predicted wind chills of between -25 and -30 degrees Monday night into Tuesday morning in some spots.

For everyone climbing into a frigid vehicle, that means an especially cold start to the commute.

How long should you warm up your car in such extreme cold and is it illegal to warm up your car remotely? What if it won't start at all?

Here's what to know about warming your car in the latest round of Illinois winter conditions.

How long should you warm up your car in extreme cold?

While warming up cars for a while during the winter used to be a common practice, that has changed in recent decades.

AAA Automotive recommends drivers only allow their engines to warm up for a short period of time, saying it's a "myth" that warming a car up in cold weather can improve its performance.

"Start the engine and allow it to idle only for the time it takes you to fasten your seat belt," AAA said. "This ensures that lubricating oil gets to all of the engine's vital parts. Driving the car normally and avoiding hard acceleration brings the engine to a warmer temperature faster, and also reduces wear and exhaust emissions."

AAA added that longer idle time in winter is typically OK, as drivers are often clearing snow and ice from the windshield and other car parts.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Excessive idling can take its toll on your engine, experts at Carfax say, affecting the cylinders, spark plugs and emissions system. According to Carfax, idling for longer than 30 seconds could reduce fuel economy and also cause wear on your car.

Is it illegal to warm up your car 'unattended' in Illinois in the winter?

Illinois is one of many states that have implemented laws against leaving motor vehicles unattended, making it illegal to do so.

"...No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway," the state's vehicle code says.

In Chicago, leaving a vehicle unattended is a municipal code violation, as is the case in other communities.

But there is one way around it: Using a remote start.

A vehicle turned on using a remote starter system is not classified as an "unattended motor vehicle," the law says.

The Chicago Police Department has warned against doing so in past years, though, noting a string of vehicle thefts in which offenders targeted unattended vehicles.

What if your car doesn't start?

If your car doesn't start in the cold, it might be because the batteries aren't completely charged. According to AAA Automotive, starting a vehicle in cold weather can strain your car battery.

"As the temperature drops, so does your car battery’s power," AAA notes.

If you're unsure if your battery could be in trouble, here are some warning signs:

The battery is more than three years old

The average lifespan of an automotive battery is three to five years. With the increase of electronics in vehicles, this number may skew closer to three years.

Lights look different

If your headlights are dim and appear yellow instead of white, your battery’s power may be declining. You might also notice that interior dome lights appear dim or flicker, and warning lights may display on the dashboard.

The car horn sounds strange

When your car horn sounds less emphatic than usual, your car battery could be on the fritz.

Electronic accessories fail

Signs your car battery is failing include your radio, heated seats, or cell phone charger not working as usual.

It doesn’t look or smell right

Sometimes, a simple visual inspection or smell test is all it takes to know your battery is in trouble. If you notice a sulfur or rotten egg smell, or your battery is swollen, cracked, or corroded, it may be time for a replacement.

So what can you do? There are a variety of methods you can use to get your car running again, according to JD Power.