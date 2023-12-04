Car slams into Michigan Ave. Neiman Marcus in failed burglary attempt: CPD

Chicago police are investigating after a group of people crashed a sedan into the front entrance of Neiman Marcus on Michigan Avenue in an attempted burglary.

According to CPD, the incident took place at approximately 4:33 a.m. in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue, when a group of people drove a Nissan sedan crashed into the store.

The suspects were not able to make entry into the store, and nothing was taken, police said.

The suspects then entered three different vehicles and fled the scene, heading eastbound on Chicago Avenue, police said.

The Nissan sedan was left on scene.

Video and photo from the scene show glass shattered on the ground, with a dark-colored sedan partly through two of the doors.

According to officials, no injuries were reported, and detectives were investigating.