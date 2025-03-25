Loop

Car slams into Loop Corner Bakery restaurant after another vehicle runs red light

Photos and videos from the scene show the RAV4 nearly halfway through windows and doors of a Corner Bakery restaurant, with shattered glass and debris strewn across the sidewalk and floor of the restaurant

A car slammed into a building housing a Corner Bakery restuarant in the Loop early Tuesday morning after another vehicle disregarded a traffic light, police said.

The incident occurred about 4:51 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Wells after a Toyota Camry, driven by a 38-year-old, traveling southbound disregarded a red light. The driver struck a Toyota RAV4, driven by a 44-year-old female, police said, who was traveling eastbound on Washington.

The driver of the RAV4 then struck a building, police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was issued citations, police said, for failure to reduce speed and disobeying a red traffic signal.

No other details were provided.

