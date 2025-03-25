Car slams into Loop Corner Bakery restaurant after another vehicle runs red light

A car slammed into a building housing a Corner Bakery restuarant in the Loop early Tuesday morning after another vehicle disregarded a traffic light, police said.

The incident occurred about 4:51 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Wells after a Toyota Camry, driven by a 38-year-old, traveling southbound disregarded a red light. The driver struck a Toyota RAV4, driven by a 44-year-old female, police said, who was traveling eastbound on Washington.

The driver of the RAV4 then struck a building, police said.

Photos and videos from the scene show the RAV4 nearly halfway through windows and doors of a Corner Bakery restaurant, with shattered glass and debris strewn across the sidewalk and floor of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was issued citations, police said, for failure to reduce speed and disobeying a red traffic signal.

No other details were provided.