Car Rolls Over Onto Lakefront Trail in Lake View

Two women were injured in a rollover crash Friday near Lake Shore Drive in Lake View on the North Side.

About 5:05 a.m. a 21-year-old woman was driving on Lake Shore near Barry Avenue, when she lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, according to Chicago police. The vehicle flipped over and landed on the Lakefront Trail.

The 21-year-old woman and another 22-year-old woman passenger were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and treated for head injuries, police said. Two rear passengers, 26 and 27-year-old men, refused treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.