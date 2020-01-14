John Hancock Center

Car Reportedly Hit by Falling Ice Near Hancock Building

Video from the scene shows a car with a shattered back windshield

CapturedNews

A photo shows the back windshield of a vehicle shattered by falling ice near the John Hancock Center on Jan. 14, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Chicago police are investigating after a car was apparently hit by a chunk of ice that fell near the John Hancock Center on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 200 block of East Delaware at approximately 9:26 a.m. for reports of a vehicle being hit by ice. When officers arrived they found a vehicle with its back window shattered.

The department’s report on the incident is not yet finalized, and there is no immediate word of injuries or other damage to vehicles in connection to the incident.

This article tagged under:

John Hancock CenterChicago Police
