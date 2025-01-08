A traffic crash led to a car plowing into a suburban McDonald's restuarant Tuesday, leaving at least one person injured and the building heavily damaged, the Joliet Police Department said.

The incident took place Tuesday, Jan. 7 at about 4:14 p.m., near 4280 West Jefferson Street in Joliet, police said. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Versa heading westbound rear-ended a GMC Arcadia in the same lane. The collision caused the Nissan to lose control and veer across the eastbound lanes, police said, and into a McDonald's parking lot.

The Nissan, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Shorewood, ultimately collided into the north side of the restuarant, with the vehicle coming to a stop inside the dining room.

A male, 31, from Plainfield, was inside the dining room at the time of the crash and was struck in the leg by a table and shattered glass, police said. He was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said, adding that the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police added.

According to police, the driver and occupants of the GMC Arcadia were not injured.

According to officials, a city of Joliet building inspector responded to the scene due to the "significant damage" the restuarant suffered due to the crash.

Photos and video from the scene show extensive damage to the car and restaurant.

Photos showing a vehicle that crashed right into a McDonald’s in Joliet/Shorewood near interstate 55. I’m told one person has been taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. pic.twitter.com/Khj5DXQuCt — Felix Sarver (@fsarver) January 7, 2025