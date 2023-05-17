The sister of one of four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in a "major" crash in a northwest Chicago suburb said she witnessed the horrifying multi-vehicle crash that ultimately killed her brother.

"I was behind them," said Angelina Gomez, whose brother, Jesus Rodriguez, was killed in the crash.

According to the Wheeling Police Department, the "major traffic crash" involving three vehicles occurred at 10:19 p.m. at the intersection of Dundee and Schoenbeck roads.

Seven people were extricated from the vehicles involved and transported to nearby hospitals, officials said.

Ultimately, 18-year-old Richard De-Ita, 17-year-old Kevin Hernandez-Teran and 16-year-old Rodriguez -- all from Wheeling -- were killed, along with 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas, of Arlington Heights.

According to authorities, an initial investigation revealed that speed and "disregard for traffic signal" were the primary factors of the crash.

"There was a red light and Richard thought he could beat it," Gomez said. "When he sped up, the other car was coming and it hit the back and it spinned, hit the other car and then ... making the transmission explode on Richard's car and then it hit the light post and the lights went out."

Photos and video from the scene showed several dark-colored vehicles badly damaged, with car parts strewn across the roadway.

"I just got out and just started running," Gomez said. "And when I ran there car parts everywhere and it was dark everywhere."

Gomez said she went to the vehicle her brother had been in and tried to help.

"I went to go and try to help them get out, but his friends from the back, they were all over the place," Gomez said. "They didn't have seatbelts on. I tried checking up on my brother and he was still breathing so I tried opening the door... I couldn't."

Gomez said she tried opening multiple doors and calling for her brother and his friends, but she did not get a response.

"He was just there as if he were sleeping," she said.

Gomez said her family is "devastated" by the loss.

"We can't believe it," she said. "When I saw him I was in shock. I was in denial. I couldn't accept it."

As of Wednesday morning, authorities with the Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit, along with the Wheeling Police crash investigators remained on the scene collecting evidence, the release said.

Buffalo Grove High School confirmed that all four were students at the school. The crash also left another student hospitalized.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we confirm that four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed, and one student remains hospitalized, in what police are describing as a multi-car crash Tuesday night in Wheeling," District 214 said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these students during this time of tragedy. We also offer condolences to all Buffalo Grove students, families and staff members."

The high school was closed Wednesday due to a fire Tuesday evening, but the district said counselors would be made available soon "to help our school community deal with this tragic loss and will inform students, staff and families directly regarding this."

"My brother, he is so sweet," Gomez said. "Sweet boy. He loved my mom a lot."

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632.