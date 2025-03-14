A vehicle fire Friday morning on the Tri-State Tollway blocked two right lanes at 87th Street and caused stop-and-go traffic during the morning rush.
Thick traffic was reported in the northbound lanes of I-294 between Ridgeland Avenue/115th Street and 87th Street because of the vehicle fire.
The first report of the incident came at 8:25 a.m., according to Total Traffic reports.
Video of the incident showed smoke coming from the vehicle on the side of the road.
Vehicles were getting by, but video showed a big backup in the leadup to the incident.
No information was immediately available about the cause of the fire or the condition of anyone in the vehicle.
