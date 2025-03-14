Chicago Traffic

Car fire blocks lanes, snarls traffic on Tri-State Tollway

The first report of the incident came at 8:25 a.m., according to Total Traffic reports.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vehicle fire Friday morning on the Tri-State Tollway blocked two right lanes at 87th Street and caused stop-and-go traffic during the morning rush.

Thick traffic was reported in the northbound lanes of I-294 between Ridgeland Avenue/115th Street and 87th Street because of the vehicle fire.

Video of the incident showed smoke coming from the vehicle on the side of the road.

Vehicles were getting by, but video showed a big backup in the leadup to the incident.

No information was immediately available about the cause of the fire or the condition of anyone in the vehicle.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Traffic
