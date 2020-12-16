Car Crashes Into Martial Arts Studio in Suburban Bartlett

Firefighters and paramedics are on the scene after a car crashed through the window of a suburban martial arts studio on Wednesday afternoon.

Our NBC Sky 5 helicopter was over the scene just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after a car crashed through the front window of KMA of Bartlett martial arts studio, located in the Streets of Bartlett Shopping Center.

No injuries were reported after the crash. The 69-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

A woman inside the business became trapped under a desk, but was unharmed, according to authorities.

Officials do not believe that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash, and an investigation remains ongoing.