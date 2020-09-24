Parkview

Car Crashes into Foundation of Home in Parkview

By Sun-Times Media

A teenage girl suffered minor injuries after a man crashed his car into a home Thursday in Parkview on the Southwest Side.

The man, 24, lost control of his Buick sedan about 12:30 a.m. as he drove north in the 8400 block of South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.

The Buick hit a pole and a fence before crashing into the foundation of a home, police said.

The driver was not injured but his passenger, a 16-year-old girl was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for observation, police said. She was in good condition.

Traffic citations are pending against the driver, police said.

