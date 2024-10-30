Car crashes into Billy Corgan's popular suburban tea store Madame ZuZu's, authorities say

A car crashed into Madame ZuZu's, a popular suburban tea shop owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, on Wednesday, officials said, leaving his mother-in-law injured.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. at 1876 First St. in Highland Park, authorities said in a public safety alert.

"Community members are asked to please avoid the block of First St. between Central Ave. & Elm Pl.," the alert stated.

First responders were called to the scene and at least one person was injured.

Footage from the scene showed a vehicle half inside the store and half out.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released, but in a statement on social media, Corgan's wife and co-owner of the store, Chloe Mendel Corgan, said the "circumstances remain under investigation."

Corgan wrote that her mother, who had been dining with her son at the time, was injured when the car "drove over the curb and into Madame ZuZu's, crashing through the window." The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, however. Corgan's son was "able to leap out of the way and was not injured," she added.

"Our family is grateful for the swift assistance of the Highland Park and Deerfield first responders," her statement read.

Madame ZuZu's will be closed "until further notice."

Check back for more on this developing story.