Car collides into Chicago home, causing damage to residence

A Chicago home was damaged Sunday when a Jeep SUV collided with a Honda Sedan.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of E. 100 St.

According to police, the sedan was stopped at a stop sign when it was rear-ended by the SUV. The SUV then collided into the fence and into a home, causing structural damage.

The SUV's occupants fled the scene, police said. There were no injuries reported, and detectives are investigating.