South side

Car collides into Chicago home, causing damage to residence

By Staff

Getty Images
GETTY IMAGES

A Chicago home was damaged Sunday when a Jeep SUV collided with a Honda Sedan.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of E. 100 St.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to police, the sedan was stopped at a stop sign when it was rear-ended by the SUV. The SUV then collided into the fence and into a home, causing structural damage.

Severe Weather 2 hours ago

Tornado watch issued for LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee counties

Food & Drink 2 hours ago

Donuts, sandwiches and more: What time is Portillos's new breakfast served?

The SUV's occupants fled the scene, police said. There were no injuries reported, and detectives are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

South side
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us