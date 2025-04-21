Car collides into Chicago home, causing damage to residence

A Chicago home was damaged Sunday when a Jeep SUV collided with a Honda Sedan.
Police said the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of E. 100 St.
According to police, the sedan was stopped at a stop sign when it was rear-ended by the SUV. The SUV then collided into the fence and into a home, causing structural damage.
The SUV's occupants fled the scene, police said. There were no injuries reported, and detectives are investigating.
