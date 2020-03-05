Riverside

Car Burglaries Reported in Riverside

None of the vehicles burglarized were locked, police say

Riverside police are investigating a series of recent car burglaries in the west suburb.

Three vehicles were broken into in the 700 block of Arlington and the 700 block of Selbourne, Riverside police said. None were locked, and the property that was stolen includes laptops, jewelry and cash.

Officers noticed the burglarized vehicles after they saw a silver SUV in the 700 block of Arlington that matched the description of a vehicle wanted for burglaries in other west suburbs, police said. The SUV sped towards the Stevenson Expressway after officers flashed their headlights, and Riverside police did not chase it “due to safety concerns.”

After running a license plate number, the officers learned the SUV was registered in Indiana but had been stolen in South Holland, Illinois, police said.

La Grange police also recovered a stolen registration card from a burglary scene that matched the vehicle that fled the burglaries in Riverside, according to Riverside police.

Riverside detectives are continuing their investigation.

