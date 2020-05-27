Cantigny Park Set to Reopen With Caution

As more businesses prepare to open doors entering phase three of the governor's reopening plan, Cantigny Park in Wheaton will began its phased reopening starting June 1.

As of next Monday, grounds-only access to the park will be open for Cantigny Park members and Honors Club members from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day.

Cantigny said it will limit the number of people allowed into the park grounds each day at "appropriate levels."

In accordance with the state and public health authorities, the park will require visitors to abide by social distancing guidelines and a face covering requirement in restrooms. Cantigny will not enforce a mask requirement outdoors.

In its first phase, the park will only open its gardens and grounds as the Visitors Center, McCormick House and the First Division Museum remain closed. The playground and Army tanks will also be off limits.

Food and beverages for purchasing will be unavailable in Cantigny's initial reopening phase.

The park expects to open to the general public early this summer, but its programs and events have been cancelled, postponed or moved online through July.

Cantigny Golf reopened May 1 and plans to expand guest capacity and services beginning May 29.