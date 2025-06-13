Universal Studios

Can't visit Orlando? A peek at Universal Studios' new park is coming to Chicago

A 30-foot portal invites visitors into Universal Epic Universe, the entertainment giant’s fourth, and newest, theme park.

By Hannah Webster

Epic Universe opened on May 22.
Universal Orlando Resort

Orlando just got much closer.

Starting Friday, Chicago will temporarily host a peek into Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

A 30-foot Chronos mimicking the park’s signature gateway entrance will make an appearance in Chicago’s Pioneer Court, its final stop in a four-city tour.

The entertainment giant’s fourth theme park invites guests into five distinct worlds filled with themed dining, retail, entertainment and attractions. The portal will display scenes representing some of Epic Universe’s over 50 immersive experiences.

Comcast NBCUniversal is the parent company of Universal Orlando Resort and NBC Chicago.

“As the tour makes its way through iconic locations in each city, guests will be invited to approach the mesmerizing portal structure to witness action-packed sequences that celebrate the incredible adventures of the new theme park,” Universal Orlando said in a March news release announcing the tour.

The portal will be open to guests between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day from June 13-18. At night, the structure will put on a unique show with “dynamic lighting and all-encompassing music,” according to the release.

Visitors can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to visit Universal Epic Universe in person by winning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort.

Epic Universe’s five worlds include three based on franchises: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

They are joined by Celestial Park, the new theme park’s cosmic-themed entrance, and Dark Universe, an adventure-filled world of monsters set in the fictional Darkmoor Village.

Epic Universe opened May 22, and the portal tour began in Atlanta in April. Following additional stints in New York and Philadelphia, the tour will conclude after its six-day stay in the Windy City.

Universal Studios
