Can't seem to find the best places for a night out in Chicago? They might be hidden

Have you been wanting to find the perfect place to have a night out but can’t seem to find it? It might be tucked away behind a barbershop, record store or in an alley.

Here are 10 hidden speakeasies that might become your new favorite night out spot.

The Bassment - River North

If you think you were born in a different decade, you might fit right in at The Bassment.

The speakeasy has guests enter through a secret door below The Hampton Social. After the introduction inside a greeting room, the large red curtain is pulled back to reveal the 1960’s British Invasion-themed live music cocktail lounge.

Guests must make a reservation in advance, pay a $10 entertainment fee and dress business casual.

The band plays from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Chicago Magic Lounge - Ravenswood

If you love a good magic trick, this is the place for you.

To enter, you must choose the correct laundry machine in the laundromat to enter the speakeasy.

The Chicago Magic Lounge is a speakeasy that specializes in close-up, sleight-of-hand and parlor magic. Attendees can be shown table magic in front of them if they are over 21. There are also family shows on Sundays that run for 60 minutes.

There is no dress code, but the lounge suggests attendees dress up to make their experience better.

The speakeasy is open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bordel - West Town

If you want a Parisian experience on your night out, check out Bordel.

To enter the speakeasy and cabaret, you need to enter through an unmarked door next to Black Bull and head up the red stairwell. When you enter, you’ll walk into a Parisian meets Prohibition era bar with a rotating cast of jazz musicians, burlesque performers and comedians.

The bar is open 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturdays.

Momotaro Izakaya - West Loop

If you want to experience the electric energy of a post-war black market in Tokyo, you should go to Momotaro Izakaya on your night out.

To enter the pub, you have to enter on the street side of the Momotaro restaurant through a door that says “Bar” with the word “Izakaya” painted on the door.

The bar is open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Golden Teardrops - Logan Square

Wanting tacos and tequila? Golden Teardrops is the perfect Tex-Mex speakeasy for you.

Start at the Lonesome Rose taco bar to get a couple of tacos, then head outside and go down the building’s back stairwell towards the “Golden Teardrops” sign to enter the cocktail bar.

The basement bar is open 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

