Cannabis Sales Remain Brisk in Second Month After Legalization

After a massive first month of legalized cannabis sales in the state of Illinois that saw dispensaries rake in nearly $40 million, brisk sales continued in the month of February.

According to totals released by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, total sales for the month of February amounted to just under $35 million. Dispensaries across the state sold 831,600 items over a 29-day period, according to the department.

Illinois residents accounted for $25.6 million worth of sales, while out-of-state residents purchased nearly $9.2 million worth of cannabis products.

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Governor J.B. Pritzker, said in a statement. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike, especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”

Sales to out-of-state residents in the month of February actually outpaced numbers from January, as the state reported an increase of approximately $600,000 in sales to those who live outside of the state of Illinois.

The state also reminded residents that the Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. Social equity applicants will receive additional points on their applications and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loan and feed reductions and waivers, according to a press release.

The deadline for applications is March 16.