Cannabis in Illinois: Where You Can Find a Dispensary on Jan. 1

Recreational cannabis becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020, but where will you be able to buy it?

Only state licensed dispensaries will be allowed to sell marijuana for recreational purposes. Initially, these will be companions to the existing medical marijuana facilities. By May 1, 2020, the state will award licenses for up to 75 new dispensaries. By December 21, 2021, the state will award licenses for 110 more.

Just because a municipality has voted to allow sales of recreational cannabis, does not mean you will be able to buy pot in that town on Jan. 1. Only the licensed dispensaries listed on the map above will be able to sell recreational pot.

Even then, though, there is sometimes a catch.

For example, medical marijuana dispensaries in Naperville and Arlington Heights now have additional licenses to sell recreational pot, but they can’t do so, because Naperville and Arlington Heights both voted to “opt out” of recreational sales.

Here's a look at suburbs that will have licensed dispensaries on New Year's Day:

Chicago (7 locations)

Mundelein

Joliet

Effingham

Canton

Champaign

Rockford (2 locations)

Elmwood Park

Grandview

North Aurora

Buffalo Grove

Ottawa

Romeoville

Evanston

Mt. Prospect

Collinsville

Springfield

Milan

Quincy

Addison