Cannabis dispensary mangled in overnight crash-and-grab burglary attempt: Police

An unidentified driver crashed into a cannabis dispensary in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning in an attempt to burglarize the business, police said.

Photos and videos from NBC 5 photographers on the scene showed a vehicle without a license plate crashed through the front of Cannabist Dispensary, at 4758 North Milwaukee Ave. The front windows of the business were shattered and mangled by the crash.

The driver of the vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into the storefront to gain entry to the business just after 2 a.m., according to police.

Responding officers searched the business and did not find any suspects, police said. It wasn't immediately known if anything was taken.

No one was in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating, police said.