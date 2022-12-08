Candace Parker, Chicago Sky Players React to Brittney Griner's Release

Chicago Sky players react to Brittney Griner's release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The sports world rejoiced Thursday morning in the wake of the news that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap.

Griner had been detained by Russian authorities on drug smuggling charges earlier this year — having, she testified, inadvertently packed cannabis oil in her luggage. In August, was sentenced to nine years of jail time.

All the while the United States government negotiated for release. Since her initial detainment, WNBA players and other advocates have pushed for her return home as well.

So, when the news broke Thursday, it was cause for celebration, which extended to a number Chicago Sky players.

First, there was Sky general manager/head coach James Wade releasing an effusive statement that called Thursday a "monumental day" and promised to "continue to keep her (Griner) uplifted" as she assimilates back to her regular life:

Statement from Sky coach/GM James Wade on Brittney Griner: pic.twitter.com/0AaSymxOyA — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) December 8, 2022

Candace Parker reposted the news to her Instagram story, writing: "So so so happy for BG and her family! This is amazing news!"

Other Sky players, from Allie Quigley to Kahleah Copper to Emma Meesseman also weighed in:

Tears of joy today! And before Christmas? God is so good…welcome home BG!!!! We love you!🙏🏻😭❤️ — Alexandria Quigley (@alliequigley) December 8, 2022

YES BG🥺🤞🏾 — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) December 8, 2022

BG going home 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Emma Meesseman (@EmmaMeesseman) December 8, 2022

God is SO GOOD!! https://t.co/Sr4RB6bP6b — Dana Evans (@Danaaakianaaa) December 8, 2022

The Sky and Griner have had their share of battles over the years. Griner, in fact, was the Mercury's leading scorer, averaging 23.3 points and six rebounds, in the 2021 WNBA Finals, when the Sky beat Phoenix for its first title in franchise history.

But some things are far bigger than basketball.