Brittney Griner

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky Players React to Brittney Griner's Release

By Rob Schaefer

Chicago Sky players react to Brittney Griner's release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The sports world rejoiced Thursday morning in the wake of the news that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap.

Griner had been detained by Russian authorities on drug smuggling charges earlier this year — having, she testified, inadvertently packed cannabis oil in her luggage. In August, was sentenced to nine years of jail time.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

All the while the United States government negotiated for release. Since her initial detainment, WNBA players and other advocates have pushed for her return home as well.

So, when the news broke Thursday, it was cause for celebration, which extended to a number Chicago Sky players.

First, there was Sky general manager/head coach James Wade releasing an effusive statement that called Thursday a "monumental day" and promised to "continue to keep her (Griner) uplifted" as she assimilates back to her regular life:

Local

Russia

Who Is Viktor Bout? Russian Dealer in Griner Swap Was Being Held at Illinois Facility

Chicago Marathon

2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Returns to 45K Participants for 45th Anniversary Event

Candace Parker reposted the news to her Instagram story, writing: "So so so happy for BG and her family! This is amazing news!"

Other Sky players, from Allie Quigley to Kahleah Copper to Emma Meesseman also weighed in:

The Sky and Griner have had their share of battles over the years. Griner, in fact, was the Mercury's leading scorer, averaging 23.3 points and six rebounds, in the 2021 WNBA Finals, when the Sky beat Phoenix for its first title in franchise history.

But some things are far bigger than basketball.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brittney Griner
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us