Canadiens' Kirby Dach Gets Revenge on Blackhawks in Return to Chicago

Kirby Dach returned to the United Center on Friday for the first time since being traded by the Blackhawks over the offseason, and you knew he was seeking a little bit of revenge going into the game. I imagine he left feeling satisfied.

Dach scored the game-winning goal in a shootout, then celebrated by holding his ear up to the Chicago crowd. He received a loud round of boos when he stepped onto the ice for the third round of the shootout, although I imagine it was because the game was on the line and not necessarily personal by the fanbase.

Nevertheless, no doubt it felt good for the Blackhawks' former No. 3 overall pick in 2019 to stick it to them after closing out the game with a victory.

"I was excited," Dach said following the Montreal Canadiens' 3-2 win. "Anytime you get to come back to a place you used to play and put on a show like that, it’s pretty good. I think the boos implemented the celebration after the goal. I did it back in junior when I got booed, so I thought it was fitting."

Dach has been off to a solid start in Montreal, where he ranks third on the team with 17 points. He's really benefiting from the change of scenery, which was probably needed because he put a ton of pressure on himself in Chicago.

Dach said his confidence hasn't waned, but he certainly looks like a player that's playing a little looser in his fresh start with the Canadiens.

"It’s always been the same," Dach said. "I don’t think that’s ever changed, the confidence I’ve had in my game or anything like that. Same work ethic and same mentality, but at the same time, it does put a chip on your shoulder and you want to go out there and put your best foot forward and prove to people that you are who you are."

The Canadiens feel very good about the player they got in Dach. I'm not sure if he's a true cornerstone piece, but they might have a potential perennial top-six forward, even though Dach is playing on the wing right now alongside Nick Suzuki and not his traditional position as center.

"Kirby's been great," Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis said. "Obviously a lot of tools, and for me, I'm not surprised to see the success he's having. He's fit in quite well with not just the players he's playing with but the brand that we're trying to play here. He's been a great addition."

The Blackhawks made the trade at the time because they were looking to change the identity of their team as they embark on a full-scale rebuild, and it was hard to blame them. They maximized their return at the time with the No. 13 overall pick and the very first selection in the third round, using them on a speedy offensive center in Frank Nazar and a two-way winger in Gavin Hayes, both of whom play fast and with a high motor.

It's too early to judge who the winner and loser are, but I wouldn't be surprised if the trade ultimately ends up being a win-win for both the Blackhawks and Canadiens. Both sides would probably do it over again if they had to.

"As a player, any time you get traded, it’s a little bit upsetting," Dach said. "You've got to uproot your whole life and find a new place to live and there’s a lot of things that go into it that I wasn’t really aware of when it happened. Obviously couldn’t be happier to be in Montreal and having a lot of fun there.

"Montreal, they wanted me to be there. That’s a blessing as a player when you’re wanted and you feel wanted. Just focused on Montreal and haven’t really thought about it too much about not being wanted here."

