Canadian Pacific's holiday train is returning to the Chicago area this winter

By Matt Stefanski

Canadian Pacific

An incredibly festive tradition will return to railroads across North America of the holiday season, complete with a bright light display, live music and even an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train will make two stops in the Chicago area, one on Nov. 26 and the second on Dec. 3, according to the recently released schedule.

Here's information about each stop, including where you should go, what time the event will begin and who will be performing:

Nov. 26 - Pingree Grove

Village Hall - Railroad Street and Reinking Road

Arrival at 8:45 a.m., Event from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Dec. 3 - Gurnee

Viking Middle School - 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Arrival at 5:10 p.m., Event from 5:15 to 5:40 p.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

The annual tour, which raises money for food banks across the U.S. and Canada, begins on Nov. 20 in Maine and wraps up in Alberta, Canada on Dec. 19 - just in time for Christmas.

Along with Illinois, the train is also coming to Indiana, Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. Here is the complete schedule.

