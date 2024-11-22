All aboard: Canadian Pacific's famous Holiday Train for 2024 starts its tour across the U.S. Friday, with several stops in Illinois and Midwest on the list.

The train, which features free live musical performances, and an illuminated holiday train more raises donations for food banks across North America, a release said.

This year, the train kicks off its U.S. tour Friday, Nov. 22 with a stop in Brownville, Maine before traveling to more than a dozen other states, including three stops Illinois, 13 stops in Wisconsin and 20 stops in Minnesota.

Here's when the train is stopping in Illinois, and when and where to see it in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Illinois Stops

Franklin Park - Nov. 26

Time: 7-7:30 p.m.

Location: South side of Ruby Street railway crossing

Performers: American Authors, KT Tunstall

Pingree Grove - Nov. 27

Time: 9-9:30 a.m.

Location: Village Hall - Railroad Street & Reinking Road

Performers: American Authors, KT Tunstall

Byron - Nov. 27

Time: 12-12:30 p.m.

Location: Tower Road

Performers: Tyler Shaw and Shawnee Kish

Gurnee - Dec. 7

Time: 5:15-5:40 p.m.

Location: 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Performers: The Lone Bellow, Tiera Kennedy

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Wisconsin Stops

Dec. 7: Sturtevant, Caledonia

Dec. 8: Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Columbus

Dec. 9: Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse

Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train Minnesota Stops

Dec. 10: La Crescent, Winona, Wabasha, Hastings

Dec. 11: Cottage Grove, St. Paul/Union Depot

Dec. 12: Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis

Dec. 14: Loretto, Buffalo, Annandale, Kimball

Dec. 15: Glenwood, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen, Plummer, Thief River Falls

Dec. 16: Elbow Lake, Hankinson, Enderlin

Dec. 17: Carrington, Harvey, Minot, Kenmare

The train's full schedule can be found here.