Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to stop in Illinois Saturday

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train kicked off its 2023 tour this week

The Canadian Pacific Holiday train, currently on a tour through North America, will make its first appearance in Illinois Saturday.

The train, which travels across the country and Canada with a bright light display, live music and Santa Claus himself, began its annual tour with stops in Maine this week. Throughout the months of November and December, the train will make several stops in the Midwest, including in the Chicago area.

It's first stop in the area will be Saturday, Nov. 25, in Bensenville.

The annual tour, which raises money for food banks across the U.S. and Canada, wraps up in Alberta, Canada on Dec. 19 — just in time for Christmas.

Here's the full schedule for when the train is set to makes its stops in Illinois and the Chicago area, including where you should go, what time the event will begin and who will be performing:

Nov. 25 - Bensenville

Park adjacent to intersection, Railroad Avenue and S. York Street

Arrival at 6:45 p.m., event from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Nov. 26 - Pingee Grove

Village Hall, Railroad Street and Reinking Road

Arrival at 8:45 a.m., event from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Nov. 26 - Byron

Tower Road near High School

Arrival at 11:45 a.m., event from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Performers: Seaforth and Keisza

Dec. 3 - Gurnee

Viking Middle School, 4460 Old Grand Ave.

Arrival at 5:10 p.m., Event from 5:15 to 5:40 p.m.

Performers: Tenille Townes and Breland

Along with Illinois, the train is also coming to Indiana, Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. Here is the complete schedule.

