Can the Chicago White Sox still make the playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox were eliminated from winning the AL Central division as the Cleveland Guardians locked up the title. But, is there still a chance the White Sox can make it to the playoffs?

The team's only hope lies in the AL Wild Card. If they have one of the top three records in the AL besides the division leaders, they can clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Currently, the White Sox are 7.5 games off the last wild card spot and 4.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who are three games back of the wild card.

The White Sox' magic number is three. The magic number is a combination of wins needed by that team (White Sox) and losses by its closest competitor (Seattle Mariners) to clinch a given goal.

RELATED: Cairo calls out Sox ‘terrible’ effort after Tigers finale

According to ESPN, the White Sox have less than a 0.1% chance of making the playoffs.

"So, you're telling me there's a chance?" - Jim Carrey.

Not really. The White Sox are packing up their things via roster moves. They placed Luis Robert on the injured list, effectively ending his season. Reports show they plan to keep Michael Kopech (knee) and Tim Anderson (finger) off the field for the remainder of the season.

Manager Tony La Russa will not manage the rest of the season either.

Until next season, White Sox.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.